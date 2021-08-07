MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.91. MoSys shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 479,859 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoSys in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoSys in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoSys in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoSys by 81.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

