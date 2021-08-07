My DeFi Pet Price Hits $5.97 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $41.04 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00013941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00139153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00158055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,666.38 or 0.99696590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.00816525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

