MyWish Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $263.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00858651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00096199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00042235 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

