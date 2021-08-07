Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce $5.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,122.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $29.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.02 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $260,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,166. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $578.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.