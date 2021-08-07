NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSTG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.86.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,108 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

