NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 212,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 124,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

GRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoXplore Company Profile (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

