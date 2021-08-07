Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.30. 1,008,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,266. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28. Natera has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Natera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Natera by 56.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 169,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 31.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Natera by 4.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 303,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natera by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

