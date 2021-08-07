National Bank Financial Trims Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Target Price to C$5.00

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RSGUF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS RSGUF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. 2,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

