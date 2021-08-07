National Bank Financial Upgrades Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STLJF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.64.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.03.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.