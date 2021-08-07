National Bankshares Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$19.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on POU. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.28.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$1.96 and a one year high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.111705 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$230,935.28.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

