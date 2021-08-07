National Bankshares Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$58.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.63.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$48.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.79. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$19.11 and a 52-week high of C$48.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$112.64.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.6005314 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.