National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.93 Million

Brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce sales of $259.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $218.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $980.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.50 million to $993.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.
National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.01%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 222,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About National Energy Services Reunited
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.