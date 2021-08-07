National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.93 Million

Brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce sales of $259.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $218.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $980.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.50 million to $993.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

NESR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 222,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

