National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post $421.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.09 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $287.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NFG traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,684. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

