Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 138,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $266.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

