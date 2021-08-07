Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,457,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,000. Nautilus Biotechnology makes up approximately 3.9% of Amazon com Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Amazon com Inc owned approximately 8.72% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

