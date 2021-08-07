Neblio Price Hits $1.26 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002921 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $22.41 million and $1.58 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00020411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009419 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002241 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,118,524 coins and its circulating supply is 17,745,415 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

