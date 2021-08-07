Neenah (NYSE:NP) Issues Earnings Results

Neenah (NYSE:NP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

NYSE NP opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.63 million, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Get Neenah alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.