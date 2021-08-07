NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRBO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

