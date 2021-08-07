Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $226.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 122.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 379,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

