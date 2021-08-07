New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NGD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in New Gold by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Gold (NGD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.