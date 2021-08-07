New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,200 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 79.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

