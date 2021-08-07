New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 700 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after acquiring an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 965,704 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.