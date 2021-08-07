New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 73.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ACC. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACC stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 710.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

