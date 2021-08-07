New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $14,814,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DKS opened at $107.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $109.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

