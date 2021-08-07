New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 200 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.29.

Shares of COO stock opened at $413.00 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.93 and a twelve month high of $425.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

