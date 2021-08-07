New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 70,954 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

