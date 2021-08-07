New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.