New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,354,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,689,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,407,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.