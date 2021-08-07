NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.10 Per Share

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NEU opened at $327.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.49.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

