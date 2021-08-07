Newscrypto Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $106.13 million and $5.00 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 272,461,400 coins and its circulating supply is 152,811,752 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

