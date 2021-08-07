Newton Coin Project Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 93.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $45,802.10 and approximately $24.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

