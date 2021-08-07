Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Nexa Resources to C$15.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at C$11.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.27. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$6.78 and a 12 month high of C$14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

