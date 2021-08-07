NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,590 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $61.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

