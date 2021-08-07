Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $152.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

