Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 962 ($12.57). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 954 ($12.46), with a volume of 90,180 shares traded.

NFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 908.70. The stock has a market cap of £864.23 million and a P/E ratio of -169.45.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

