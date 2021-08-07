NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 437,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

