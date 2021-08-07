NFTX Hashmasks Index Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,259.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 151.3% against the US dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $903,109.08 and approximately $6,259.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,561.72 or 0.05960608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00862791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096520 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042531 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 353 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

