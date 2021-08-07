NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.85.

Shares of NICE traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,744. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.18. NICE has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

