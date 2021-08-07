NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.53 Billion

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report sales of $12.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.90 billion and the lowest is $12.30 billion. NIKE posted sales of $10.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $50.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $51.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.69 billion to $55.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.07. NIKE has a 1-year low of $99.89 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.