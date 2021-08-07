Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Nikola stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. Nikola has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,700 shares of company stock valued at $29,603,979. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nikola by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

