NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. NiSource also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

