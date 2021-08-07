NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NNGRY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 42,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43. NN Group has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $2.2145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

