NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CJS Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised NN from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NNBR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. 339,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.31. NN has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. Analysts expect that NN will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of NN by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 598,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NN by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

