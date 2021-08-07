Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NOG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 592,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

