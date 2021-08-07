Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NOG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 592,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $21.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
