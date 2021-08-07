Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 19,599 Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

In related news, Director R John Fletcher bought 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $101,808.00. Also, CEO John A. Roberts acquired 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $25,147.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,156.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,781 shares of company stock valued at $184,951. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VYNT opened at $2.72 on Friday. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 230.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.