Northern Trust Corp Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,221 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director John A. Carrig bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

