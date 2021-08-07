Northern Trust Corp Invests $48,000 in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $745,093.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,235,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTD opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Creatd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

