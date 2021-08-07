Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of SCX stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

