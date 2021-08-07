Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of VirTra as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VirTra in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in VirTra in the first quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VirTra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. VirTra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. VirTra had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

