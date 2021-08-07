Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,924 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Teekay were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:TK opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.06 million, a PE ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

